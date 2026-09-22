BUENOS AIRES: While coach LionelScaloni continues to mull over his future at the helm of Argentina’s national team, his players have left no doubt about where they stand.

“For me, he is one of the most important coaches,” midfielder Nicolás Paz said upon arriving in Buenos Aires on Tuesday for training camp. “He gave me my debut, and I hope he stays.”

Scaloni, whose contract is set to expire in December, had hinted at stepping down following Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final in July. He remains in negotiations with the Argentine Football Association over a potential extension.

Veteran defender Cristian Romero added: “We hope he stays. He is the key figure in building this national team, so obviously we want him to continue.”

Other squad members echoed the sentiment. Defender Leonardo Balerdi called it “a privilege” if Scaloni remains, while Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni highlighted the manager’s impact, stating, “He gave everything to the national team in recent times and made all Argentines very happy.”

Goalkeeper Juan Musso emphasized the deep connection within the squad: “Given the success he’s had and what he built with this team, we hold him in high regard and have great affection for him.”

A historic legacy

Since taking charge eight years ago, the 48-year-old Scaloni has overseen one of the most dominant runs in international football.

As the architect behind the 2022 World Cup title and back-to-back Copa América victories in 2021 and 2024, Scaloni boasts a remarkable record over 104 matches: 76 wins, 18 draws, and just 10 losses.

Argentina lost to Spain 1-0 in the World Cup final in July. Scaloni orchestrated the longest undefeated streak in Argentine history, spanning 36 games.

Scaloni has not spoken publicly since returning to Argentina, but he is scheduled to address the media in a press conference next Tuesday ahead of the opening friendly against Bolivia in Córdoba.

Messi’s farewell

Adding to the emotional weight of the upcoming international window, Argentina will host friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. The final match at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires will serve as an official farewell to captain Lionel Messi, following his announcement of international retirement.