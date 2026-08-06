Saudi-led maritime coalition expected to expand, newly appointed commander says

RIYADH: Several countries have formally joined the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition, with more expected to follow, the coalition’s newly appointed commander said on Thursday, as the Kingdom steps up efforts to safeguard shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden.

Rear Adm. Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shehri, commander of the coalition, said additional countries had announced their accession following the coalition’s founding meeting in Riyadh, while others were completing procedures domestically ahead of joining, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Membership remains open to all countries wishing to participate, he said.

“The Kingdom's hosting of 43 countries at the coalition's founding meeting is conclusive evidence of broad international consensus that the security of international waterways is a collective responsibility,” Al-Shehri said.

He stressed that the coalition was “purely defensive” and “does not target any country, organization or coalition”, adding that it would operate in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and with full respect for state sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia and 13 other nations formed the coalition last week to safeguard freedom of navigation, international trade, and energy supply routes in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Red Sea.

The Kingdom announced the formation of the coalition after hosting representatives from 43 countries in Riyadh.

Al Shehri said the coalition seeks to enhance coordination among participating countries to ensure freedom of navigation, protect commercial shipping and secure global energy supplies passing through Bab Al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

He added that Saudi Arabia’s role in hosting both the coalition’s headquarters and its leadership underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening regional and international security through multilateral cooperation.

Alshehri was appointed earlier on Thursday as the commander of Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition for key regional waterways, the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The appointment was a part of the continued implementation of the foundational arrangements for the coalition, which was created on July 30, 2026, and will enhance its operational readiness, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision “reflects the commitment of the founding states to completing the coalition’s command structure, thereby strengthening its readiness to carry out its defense mission in support of maritime security.”

The report added that the coalition would be “safeguarding freedom of navigation, securing maritime routes and strategic straits, and protecting international trade and global supply chains.”

The commander will lead joint maritime defense operations, operational planning and coordination among member states and with other maritime coalitions, and direct the implementation of joint activities and missions.

“The appointment also advances the establishment of the coalition’s command and joint staff structures, enhances its readiness to receive member states and integrate their capabilities, and enables the launch of its programs and initiatives,” the report stated.

The coalition will advance cooperation information sharing, capability building, training, and joint exercises. “The accession process for additional countries has continued since the announcement of the coalition’s establishment.”

Some countries have completed the signing of the joint statement, while others are finalizing their national procedures to join the coalition.

According to the ministry a statement would be issued later identifying the countries that have completed the signing process, reflecting the continued expansion of the coalition’s founding membership.

The next phase of the coalition’s establishment is a planning meeting on Aug. 12 and 13, 2026, to complete the remaining institutional requirements and facilitate the signing of the joint statement and charter by additional countries.