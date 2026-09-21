KYIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga on Monday slammed as “unacceptable” a move to remove two Russian oligarchs from the European Union’s sanctions list, adding it would send Moscow a "wrong signal."

A deal to extend sanctions has been held up as France has joined Slovakia in calling for Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov to be removed from the blacklist.

All EU countries are required to agree to extend the sanctions — a key part of the bloc’s response to Russia’s war since 2022 — every six months.

“Delisting is unacceptable and would send the wrong signal to Moscow at a time when pressure needs to increase. On the contrary, sanctions need to be tightened,” Sybiga said on social media.

Officials in Paris have cited “national security” concerns for the request, but refused publicly to give details.

The Financial Times has reported that the demand is linked to a potential prisoner release deal involving French nationals held in Azerbaijan.

More hawkish EU countries — including Poland and Baltic states — are fiercely opposed to easing the sanctions on Usmanov for political reasons.

Meanwhile, diplomats said that Luxembourg is insisting that if Usmanov is taken off the list, it wants to see sanctions lifted on another Russian tycoon, Mikhail Fridman.

“Usmanov and Fridman were listed because they are part of Russia’s aggressive regime waging a war of aggression against Ukraine,” Sybiga said on Monday, adding: “What has changed? Nothing.”

Multiple EU diplomats insisted that despite the standoff over Umanov, there was widespread agreement that the EU sanctions should not be allowed to lapse.

The blacklist includes key figures such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.