You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli authorities demolish residential building in Arab-majority town of Kafr Qasim

Israeli authorities demolish residential building in Arab-majority town of Kafr Qasim

Israeli authorities demolish residential building in Arab-majority town of Kafr Qasim
Arab towns in Israel have faced restrictions on the expansion of their municipal boundaries, forcing many residents to build homes to accommodate growing populations. (Screengrab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ycynq

Updated 06 August 2026 18:26
Arab News
Follow

Israeli authorities demolish residential building in Arab-majority town of Kafr Qasim

Israeli authorities demolish residential building in Arab-majority town of Kafr Qasim
  • Arab towns in Israel face restrictions on expansion of municipal boundaries, forcing many residents to build homes to accommodate growing population
  • Israeli officials also this week reactivated demolition orders for 14 buildings in Arab village of Deir Al-Asad in the Galilee
Updated 06 August 2026 18:26
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Israeli authorities demolished a residential building in the Arab-majority town of Kafr Qasim on Thursday, citing unlicensed construction. Palestinian citizens of Israel said the situation reflected an escalating housing crisis in their communities.

Arab towns in Israel have faced restrictions on the expansion of their municipal boundaries, forcing many residents to build homes to accommodate growing populations, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

This week, Israeli authorities also reactivated demolition orders for 14 buildings in the Arab village of Deir Al-Asad in the Galilee, with building permit violations as the stated reason.

The demolitions will affect dozens of families from Israel’s Arab minority; about 2.1 million Palestinians are citizens of Israel, 21 percent of the total population. Deir Al-Asad has more than 12,000 residents, while Kafr Qasim is home to 32,232 people.

The Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, visited Deir Al-Asad on Wednesday to meet its representatives and others from the nearby towns of Bi’ina, Nahf and Majd al-Krum for discussions on efforts to tackle widespread crime, another issue that is affecting the safety of the Arab community.

Demolition policies targeting the homes of Palestinians in northern and central Israel are less common than those in the occupied West Bank, where last year at least 1,267 buildings were demolished, some of them in East Jerusalem.

However, Palestinians Bedouins in southern Israel’s Negev region have suffered from decades of insufficient municipal services, including lack of access to water and electricity. Last year, they also faced losing their homes as Israeli authorities demolished 5,742 buildings in the arid region, ruling them illegal.

Topics: #israel #palestine Arab citizens of Israel

Related

Israeli settlers attack West Bank Palestinian community, burn homes
Middle East

Israeli settlers attack West Bank Palestinian community, burn homes

Israeli prosecutors charge a settler in West Bank killing of Palestinian leader Awdah Hathaleen
Middle East

Israeli prosecutors charge a settler in West Bank killing of Palestinian leader Awdah Hathaleen

Latest updates

Algeria buys around 540,000 to 720,000 tons wheat in tender, traders say

Algeria buys around 540,000 to 720,000 tons wheat in tender, traders say

Merowe Dam outage brings Sudan’s power crisis back into focus

Merowe Dam outage brings Sudan’s power crisis back into focus

Coalition embodies international recognition of need to protect maritime security, Al-Maliki says

The Ministry of Defense’s spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki. (SPA)

Israeli army returns women who illegally crossed into Lebanon

Israeli army returns women who illegally crossed into Lebanon

Acwa sees H1 profit drop as CEO praises company ‘discipline’

Acwa sees H1 profit drop as CEO praises company ‘discipline’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.