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Saudi crown prince, French president discuss regional situation

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss regional situation
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Emmanuel Macron shared a call. (File/SPA/AFP)
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Updated 07 August 2026 10:39
Arab News
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Saudi crown prince, French president discuss regional situation

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss regional situation
Updated 07 August 2026 10:39
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in the Middle East in a call, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Friday.

Macron called the crown prince, SPA reported, and they reviewed the latest developments of regional events, and the efforts exerted regarding them, contributing to enhancing security and stability in the region and achieving security and freedom of maritime navigation.

They also discussed bilateral relations, areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, and ways to further develop them, in addition to reviewing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France

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