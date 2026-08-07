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Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital
A man rides along a damaged road after an earlier earthquake which hit the southern Philippines on June 9, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 07 August 2026 07:40
Reuters
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Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital
  • PHIVOLCS said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible
Updated 07 August 2026 07:40
Reuters
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MANILA: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro province in the western Philippines on Friday, according to the Philippine Institute ‌of Volcanology ‌and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), and ‌was ⁠felt in the capital ⁠Manila, Reuters witnesses said.
The quake, recorded at 10:38 a.m. local time, was located about 21km southwest of ‌Mamburao, ‌Occidental Mindoro, at a depth ‌of 10km, ‌PHIVOLCS said in an initial advisory.
Reuters witnesses in Manila said the shaking ‌was felt in an office building in ⁠the ⁠capital. Employees at a state agency building were asked to evacuate as a precaution.
PHIVOLCS said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible.

Topics: earthquake Philippines

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