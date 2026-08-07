Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off western Philippines; tremors felt in capital

MANILA: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro province in the western Philippines on Friday, according to the Philippine Institute ‌of Volcanology ‌and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), and ‌was ⁠felt in the capital ⁠Manila, Reuters witnesses said.

The quake, recorded at 10:38 a.m. local time, was located about 21km southwest of ‌Mamburao, ‌Occidental Mindoro, at a depth ‌of 10km, ‌PHIVOLCS said in an initial advisory.

Reuters witnesses in Manila said the shaking ‌was felt in an office building in ⁠the ⁠capital. Employees at a state agency building were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

PHIVOLCS said no damage was expected from the earthquake, though aftershocks were possible.