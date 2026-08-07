Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan sign Makkah joint defense agreement

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan signed a defense agreement on Friday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia aimed at strengthening joint deterrence and expanding defense cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement stipulates that an armed attack on any of the countries will be treated as an attack against all of them.







Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lead senior officials during their performance of Friday prayer at the Grand Mosque in Mecca Al-Mukarramah. (SPA)



According to SPA, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif were received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Royal Court at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, where the leaders reviewed relations between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan and discussed issues of mutual interest.

SPA said the Makkah Summit for Joint Defence was held on the basis of the three countries’ historic ties, Islamic solidarity, shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation.

“The agreement reflects the three nations’ commitment to bolstering their collective security and promoting peace, security and stability in the region and the wider world”, SPA reported.

The agreement also covers the development of all aspects of defense cooperation between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Al Safa Palace. Makkah, 7 August 2026. pic.twitter.com/opj0uNFY0L — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) August 7, 2026

According to Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly, the agreement reflects the depth of the longstanding strategic relationship between the three countries and follows years of negotiations.

Krimly added that it is intended to strengthen joint defense capabilities, improve military readiness and strategic deterrence, and enhance cooperation in responding to shared security threats.

The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement reflects the depth and longstanding nature of the strategic relations among the three countries, which have developed over several decades, and represents the culmination of detailed negotiations conducted over a number of years. The Makkah… — AMB Dr. Rayed Krimly (@Rayedkrimly) August 7, 2026

Under its terms, an external armed attack on any one of the three signatories would be treated as an attack on all of them, he said, adding that the agreement is not intended to establish a military alliance or sectarian bloc, and is not linked to any nuclear ambitions or regional arms race.

Instead, he said, it is focused on developing sustainable defense capabilities while preserving the Kingdom's existing strategic relationships with Gulf, Arab and international partners.

He also emphasized that the pact does not replace existing bilateral or multilateral defense agreements and is not aimed at threatening any country or escalating regional tensions.