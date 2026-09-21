NEW YORK: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Monday that Iranian airlines will have trouble functioning globally in two days under the weight of American sanctions — as the Trump administration seeks to keep pressure on Tehran.

On September 23, “all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent told CNBC in an interview.

“If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system,” he added.