MOSCOW: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region on Friday killed two people and injured six, the regional governor said.
Oleksandr Hanzha, writing on Telegram, said Russian forces had launched nearly 50 attacks on five districts in the region, deploying drones, artillery and aerial bombs.
Two people were killed near Nikopol, a frequent Russian target on the western bank of the Dnipro River, opposite the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
One of the wounded was in a serious condition, Ganzha said.
Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region
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Updated 07 August 2026 21:17
Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region
- Two people were killed near Nikopol
MOSCOW: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region on Friday killed two people and injured six, the regional governor said.