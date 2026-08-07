Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk ​Region on Friday killed two people and injured six, the regional governor said.

Oleksandr ‌Hanzha, writing ‌on ​Telegram, ‌said ⁠Russian ​forces had launched ⁠nearly 50 attacks on five districts in the region, deploying ⁠drones, artillery and ‌aerial ‌bombs.

Two ​people ‌were killed near ‌Nikopol, a frequent Russian target on the western bank ‌of the Dnipro River, opposite ⁠the Russian-held ⁠Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

One of the wounded was in a serious condition, Ganzha said.