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Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region
Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk ​Region on Friday killed two people and injured six, the regional governor said. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 07 August 2026 21:17
Reuters
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Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region
  • Two ​people ‌were killed near ‌Nikopol
Updated 07 August 2026 21:17
Reuters
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MOSCOW: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk ​Region on Friday killed two people and injured six, the regional governor said.
Oleksandr ‌Hanzha, writing ‌on ​Telegram, ‌said ⁠Russian ​forces had launched ⁠nearly 50 attacks on five districts in the region, deploying ⁠drones, artillery and ‌aerial ‌bombs.
Two ​people ‌were killed near ‌Nikopol, a frequent Russian target on the western bank ‌of the Dnipro River, opposite ⁠the Russian-held ⁠Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
One of the wounded was in a serious condition, Ganzha said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Dnipropetrovsk

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