You are here

  • Home
  • Risk of deaths linked to heatwaves underestimated, Swiss Re CEO says

Risk of deaths linked to heatwaves underestimated, Swiss Re CEO says

Risk of deaths linked to heatwaves underestimated, Swiss Re CEO says
“The ​risk of ‌heatwaves and the associated ‌fatalities was underestimated,” Swiss Re CEO Andreas Berger told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w22qm

Updated 09 August 2026 12:55
Reuters
Follow

Risk of deaths linked to heatwaves underestimated, Swiss Re CEO says

Risk of deaths linked to heatwaves underestimated, Swiss Re CEO says
  • Authorities failed to grasp the scale of risk to human ​life posed by heatwaves, the CEO of reinsurance company Swiss Re was quoted as saying on Sunday
Updated 09 August 2026 12:55
Reuters
Follow

ZURICH: Authorities failed to grasp the scale of risk to human ​life posed by heatwaves, the CEO of reinsurance company Swiss Re was quoted as saying on Sunday, as Europe faces mounting deaths linked to ‌extreme summer temperatures. Europe, ‌the world’s ​fastest-warming ‌continent, ⁠has ​reported thousands of ⁠excess deaths during a record-breaking heatwave, most of them people aged 65 and above. France and Spain have been particularly ⁠hard hit by the ‌heat ‌in recent weeks.
“The ​risk of ‌heatwaves and the associated ‌fatalities was underestimated,” Swiss Re CEO Andreas Berger told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, adding: “We ‌need to raise awareness of the dangers arising from ⁠this.” Berger, ⁠who was speaking after Swiss Re reported a 9 percent increase in net profit for the first half of 2026, said it was too early to say definitively how the excess mortality ​would affect ​the Zurich-based company’s figures.

Topics: heatwave

Latest updates

Risk of deaths linked to heatwaves underestimated, Swiss Re CEO says

Fitch affirms Kuwait’s AA- rating on strong external assets 

Fitch affirms Kuwait’s AA- rating on strong external assets 

Saudi Arabia’s Business Confidence Index holds steady at 56.5 in July: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s Business Confidence Index holds steady at 56.5 in July: GASTAT 

Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row

Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row

Tehran says won’t reopen Hormuz until US accepts Iran’s conditions

Tehran says won’t reopen Hormuz until US accepts Iran’s conditions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.