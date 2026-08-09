ZURICH: Authorities failed to grasp the scale of risk to human life posed by heatwaves, the CEO of reinsurance company Swiss Re was quoted as saying on Sunday, as Europe faces mounting deaths linked to extreme summer temperatures. Europe, the world’s fastest-warming continent, has reported thousands of excess deaths during a record-breaking heatwave, most of them people aged 65 and above. France and Spain have been particularly hard hit by the heat in recent weeks.
“The risk of heatwaves and the associated fatalities was underestimated,” Swiss Re CEO Andreas Berger told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, adding: “We need to raise awareness of the dangers arising from this.” Berger, who was speaking after Swiss Re reported a 9 percent increase in net profit for the first half of 2026, said it was too early to say definitively how the excess mortality would affect the Zurich-based company’s figures.
Risk of deaths linked to heatwaves underestimated, Swiss Re CEO says
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Risk of deaths linked to heatwaves underestimated, Swiss Re CEO says
- Authorities failed to grasp the scale of risk to human life posed by heatwaves, the CEO of reinsurance company Swiss Re was quoted as saying on Sunday
ZURICH: Authorities failed to grasp the scale of risk to human life posed by heatwaves, the CEO of reinsurance company Swiss Re was quoted as saying on Sunday, as Europe faces mounting deaths linked to extreme summer temperatures. Europe, the world’s fastest-warming continent, has reported thousands of excess deaths during a record-breaking heatwave, most of them people aged 65 and above. France and Spain have been particularly hard hit by the heat in recent weeks.