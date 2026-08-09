Iran to release footage of Supreme Leader in the future, Mizan says

DUBAI: Footage of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei “among the ​people and out in streets, as well as in meetings with the commanders of armed forces” will be released in ‌the future, ‌Basij ​Organization ‌deputy ⁠Qasem ​Qoraishi was reported ⁠on Sunday as saying.

Khamenei, who was appointed supreme leader in March, has not been ⁠seen in public ‌since ‌his appointment.

The ​report ‌on the Iranian judiciary’s ‌news outlet Mizan appeared to be aimed at quashing speculation about his ‌health.

Senior Iranian sources have said he ⁠suffered ⁠facial disfigurement and other injuries in the strike that killed his father on February 28, the first day of US and Israeli air ​strikes on ​Iran.

Khamenei’s office said Sunday that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian recently met with the supreme leader.

“Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian met Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and spoke with him at the start of his third year in the presidency,” the supreme leader’s office said in a statement, without indicating the date of the meeting.

Pezeshkian, who took office in July 2024, had said in early May that he met with Khamenei, also without specifying the date, but the supreme leader’s office did not issue any statements at the time.

The president had said on Wednesday that communication with Khamenei was “very difficult at the moment.”

Khamenei’s office said the two “discussed in detail the country’s issues and problems,” including the “current military situation and future prospects.”