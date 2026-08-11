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Colombia recognizes Israeli claim over the Golan Heights

Colombia recognizes Israeli claim over the Golan Heights
Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella’s foreign ministry announced recognition of Israel’s claim over the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967. (AFP)
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Updated 11 August 2026 10:16
AFP
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Colombia recognizes Israeli claim over the Golan Heights

Colombia recognizes Israeli claim over the Golan Heights
  • Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella follows on bombastic campaign during which he promised tight relations with the US and Israel as a way to combat armed groups in his own country
Updated 11 August 2026 10:16
AFP
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BOGOTA: Colombia’s newly appointed hard-right government on Monday recognized Israel’s claim over the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967.
The United States was until now the only country to recognize Israel’s annexation of the territory in 1981.
Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella took power on Friday, following a bombastic campaign during which he promised tight relations with the US and Israel as a way to combat armed groups in his own country.
His foreign ministry announced recognition of Israel’s claim on the same day that a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia, killing at least 111 people and injuring dozens more.
“The Government of Colombia recognizes Israeli sovereignty over this territory, as well as that State’s right to protect itself against external threats,” read a statement published on X.
“Colombia recognizes that maintaining Israel’s control and sovereignty over the Golan Heights is an essential component of its national defense,” it added.
The United Nations maintains that the plateau is Syrian territory under Israeli military occupation.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar thanked his “good friend” De la Espriella for the recognition.
The pair had agreed on the move in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, he said, one day before De la Espriella’s inauguration.
“Defensible borders are essential to guarantee the continued existence of the Jewish people in our historic homeland,” Saar, who attended the swearing-in, posted on X.
Last month, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated that the Golan Heights were part of Syria, describing Israeli occupation as “totally unacceptable.”
De la Espriella’s leftist predecessor Gustavo Petro had ardently criticized Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip, severing diplomatic relations and halting Israeli arms imports into Colombia.
The US-backed millionaire now in office has promised to restore ties.
Last month, he said he planned to open a Colombian embassy in Jerusalem — which Israel regards as its capital, including the occupied Palestinian part.
This is not recognized internationally, however, and most countries conduct their diplomatic missions from Tel Aviv.

Topics: Golan Heights Israel Colombia

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