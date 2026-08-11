Above the clouds and into the mist-shrouded forests of Ballasmar

RIYADH: Blanketed in low-lying fog and framed by dense evergreen canopies, the forests of Ballasmar in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Asir region stand as one of the Kingdom’s most captivating highland sanctuaries.

Perched atop towering ridges of the Sarawat mountain range, where cloud-covered peaks meet winding valley roads, the district offers visitors a dramatic preview of Asir’s untouched wilderness.

At the heart of the region lie the elevated clifftop parks — locally known as sha’afs — of Al-Khuraim, Al-Aineen, and Al-Mu’allim. Connected by a scenic highway that cuts through dense pine and juniper woodlands, these western vantage points provide sweeping, panoramic views of the Tihama lowlands below.

Among them, Shaaf Al-Khuraim stands out for its sprawling terrain and prime position overlooking the sheer granite drop-offs.

Recent photography captured by the Saudi Press Agency showcases how these ancient juniper trees cling to steep, mist-shrouded slopes. Throughout the day, changing wind currents drive rolling clouds across the valleys, alternately concealing and revealing the rugged peaks in a constantly shifting landscape.

This natural beauty extends across the entire Ballasmar ridge. To the south, the elevated overlooks of Al-Ubaid and Al-Jada’a in Al-Mudhafah draw quiet crowds of nature lovers, while the northern parks of Hadwah and Mutaiss in Sadwan complete a continuous chain of cool mountain retreats.

Beyond its striking scenery, the dense forest canopy plays a crucial role in maintaining the local ecological balance. The high altitude creates a cool microclimate, making Ballasmar a favored destination for hikers, campers, and landscape photographers escaping the summer heat.

Smooth mountain passes allow travelers to safely navigate the terrain, opening up broad vistas that stretch across endless mountain chains.

As Saudi Arabia continues to expand its domestic tourism sector under Vision 2030, destinations such as Ballasmar highlight the rich environmental diversity of the southern highlands — offering a serene blend of mild weather, biodiversity, and authentic regional charm.