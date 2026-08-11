You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia launches AI boot camp to advance skills of content creators

Saudi Arabia launches AI boot camp to advance skills of content creators

Saudi Arabia launches AI boot camp to advance skills of content creators
The boot camp comes in response to the growing role of AI in media and content creation. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gv4za

Updated 11 August 2026 15:46
SPA
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches AI boot camp to advance skills of content creators

Saudi Arabia launches AI boot camp to advance skills of content creators
  • The program aims to enhance their capabilities and equip them with new tech skills
Updated 11 August 2026 15:46
SPA
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority launched the AI Creativity Boot Camp, bringing together leading content creators in the Kingdom.

The program aims to enhance their capabilities and equip them with new tech skills to develop innovative ideas and digital content. It also seeks to keep pace with rapid technological changes in global creative industries.

The boot camp comes in response to the growing role of AI in media and content creation. It aims to help participants harness these technologies to accelerate production, improve output quality and open new avenues for innovation. These efforts seek to give Saudi creatives a competitive advantage in the modern media landscape.

The training program focuses on developing practical skills across the various stages of content creation, from generating ideas to producing high-impact final outputs.

It also highlights the responsible and ethical use of emerging technologies while preserving human creativity as a fundamental pillar in shaping messages and creating lasting intellectual impact.

Topics: Saudi Arabia artificial intelligence (AI) Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Related

Special Is ‘high protein’ the new Saudi dietary staple?
Saudi Arabia

Is ‘high protein’ the new Saudi dietary staple?

Saudi Arabia condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
Middle East

Saudi Arabia condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

Saudi Arabia condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

Indonesian designers to join Saudi fashion expo in September

Indonesian designers to join Saudi fashion expo in September

After Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s Flyadeal to open Mumbai route as demand grows

After Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s Flyadeal to open Mumbai route as demand grows

Is ‘high protein’ the new Saudi dietary staple?

Is ‘high protein’ the new Saudi dietary staple?

Above the clouds and into the mist-shrouded forests of Ballasmar

Above the clouds and into the mist-shrouded forests of Ballasmar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.