Saudi Arabia launches AI boot camp to advance skills of content creators

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority launched the AI Creativity Boot Camp, bringing together leading content creators in the Kingdom.

The program aims to enhance their capabilities and equip them with new tech skills to develop innovative ideas and digital content. It also seeks to keep pace with rapid technological changes in global creative industries.

The boot camp comes in response to the growing role of AI in media and content creation. It aims to help participants harness these technologies to accelerate production, improve output quality and open new avenues for innovation. These efforts seek to give Saudi creatives a competitive advantage in the modern media landscape.

The training program focuses on developing practical skills across the various stages of content creation, from generating ideas to producing high-impact final outputs.

It also highlights the responsible and ethical use of emerging technologies while preserving human creativity as a fundamental pillar in shaping messages and creating lasting intellectual impact.