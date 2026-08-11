Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,833

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged lower on Tuesday, losing 12.40 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 10,833.18.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.86 billion ($1.29 billion), with 91 stocks advancing and 159 declining.

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 156.85 points, or 0.72 percent, to close at 21,667.61, with 27 stocks advancing and 49 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 2.64 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 1,456.60.

Top gainers and losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Fisheries Co., whose share price surged 9.99 percent to SR62.75.

Other top performers included Al Masar Al Shamil Education Co., whose share price rose 7.50 percent to SR25.50, and Alwasail Industrial Co., which gained 6.31 percent to SR3.20.

Middle East Specialized Cables Co. recorded the steepest decline, falling 9.27 percent to SR30.72.

Mutakamela Insurance Co. also saw its stock price fall 4.58 percent to SR13.12, while United Electronics Co. declined 4.53 percent to SR65.40.

Top announcements

Saudi Fisheries Co. reported its interim financial results for the six months ended June 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the company recorded a net loss of SR4.2 million in the first half of 2026, a 63 percent improvement from the same period in 2025 as losses narrowed.

The improvement was primarily driven by lower operating expenses resulting from reduced business activity, including a 100 percent decline in selling and administrative expenses and a 46 percent year-on-year decline in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to lower personnel costs.

Dar Albalad for Business Solutions Co. also announced its interim financial results for the first six months of 2026. A bourse filing showed that the company recorded a net profit of SR25.4 million in the period ending June 30, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier.

The increase in net profit was mainly driven by a SR2.5 million rise in operating profit. This was partially offset by net unrealized investment revaluation losses of SR515,118, compared with investment gains of SR844,708 in the year-earlier period, as well as an increase in estimated zakat expense of SR746,838. The net positive impact from other items totaled SR281,547.

Dar Albalad for Business Solutions Co. ended the session at SR10.71, down 2.13 percent.