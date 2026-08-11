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Ferry carrying 95 people capsizes on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe

Ferry carrying 95 people capsizes on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe
A ferry carrying 95 people capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe Tuesday, police said, with rescue operations under way as reports said several people were feared dead. (X/@zoleka_zw)
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Updated 11 August 2026 22:06
AFP
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Ferry carrying 95 people capsizes on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe

Ferry carrying 95 people capsizes on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe
  • The ferry “with 90 people and five crew members has capsized in Lake Kariba,” police said
  • “Rescue efforts are currently underway with more details on the situation to be released in due course“
Updated 11 August 2026 22:06
AFP
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HARARE: A ferry carrying 95 people capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe Tuesday, police said, with rescue operations under way as reports said several people were feared dead.
The boat, which provides transport between the northern town of Kariba and several islands and fishing camps, overturned after hitting strong waves, local media reported.

The ferry “with 90 people and five crew members has capsized in Lake Kariba,” police said.
“Rescue efforts are currently underway with more details on the situation to be released in due course.”
Local media reported some passengers had been rescued, but the exact number was not known as of Tuesday evening.
Lake Kariba lies on Zimbabwe’s border with Zambia, more than 300 kilometers (185 miles) northeast of the capital Harare. It is the world’s largest man-made lake by volume.

Topics: Zambia boat capsizes Lake Kariba

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