MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday it had intercepted and destroyed 502 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight and had hit a fuel depot in the port of Odesa, which it said was used to supply the Ukrainian army.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry’s assertions.
Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa
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Updated 12 August 2026 09:18
Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa
- Fuel depot in the port of Odesa is used to supply the Ukrainian army
MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday it had intercepted and destroyed 502 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight and had hit a fuel depot in the port of Odesa, which it said was used to supply the Ukrainian army.