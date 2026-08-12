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Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa 

Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa 
Above, Ukrainian servicemen in the frontline town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine on Aug. 10, 2026. (Press Service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces via Reuters)
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Updated 12 August 2026 09:18
Reuters
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Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa 

Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa 
  • Fuel ‌depot in ‌the port of Odesa is used ⁠to ⁠supply the Ukrainian army
Updated 12 August 2026 09:18
Reuters
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MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry ‌said ‌on Wednesday ​it ‌had ⁠intercepted ​and destroyed ⁠502 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight ⁠and ‌had hit ‌a ​fuel ‌depot in ‌the port of Odesa, which ‌it said was used ⁠to ⁠supply the Ukrainian army.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry’s assertions.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

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