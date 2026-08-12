Russia says it downs 502 Ukrainian drones, strikes port of Odesa 

MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry ‌said ‌on Wednesday ​it ‌had ⁠intercepted ​and destroyed ⁠502 Ukrainian drones over various regions overnight ⁠and ‌had hit ‌a ​fuel ‌depot in ‌the port of Odesa, which ‌it said was used ⁠to ⁠supply the Ukrainian army.

Reuters could not independently verify the ministry’s assertions.