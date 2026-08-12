Border Guard hosts maritime safety exhibition in Abha

ABHA: An exhibition to promote maritime safety awareness, encourage safe practices and reduce people’s risk of drowning has been organized in Abha by the General Directorate of Border Guard.

Running until Aug. 15, the event highlights Border Guard regulations and guidance for beachgoers, as well as penalties for swimming in undesignated areas.

It emphasizes safety guidelines for sea-goers, the directorate’s search-and-rescue efforts, and the importance of ensuring marine vessels are seaworthy before sailing.

The directorate urged beachgoers and sea-goers to follow safety instructions and call 911 in the Makkah, Madinah and Eastern regions, or 994 elsewhere in the Kingdom, for emergency assistance.

Last month, similar events were held across the Kingdom to mark World Drowning Prevention Day, observed annually on July 25.

They featured swimming and rescue training workshops, awareness exhibitions, safety guidance for swimmers and marine activity participants, and information on the importance of supervising children and following safety instructions.