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F-16 aircraft crashes in training flight in Turkiye, defense ministry says

F-16 aircraft crashes in training flight in Turkiye, defense ministry says
A screengrab taken from a video showing a military F-16 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday, according to Turkiye’s defense ministry, during a ‌training ‌flight in ‌the northwestern ⁠Turkish province of ⁠Yalova while the pilot ‌ejected ‌and ‌survived the crash. (X/@trthaber)
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Updated 12 August 2026 16:40
Reuters
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F-16 aircraft crashes in training flight in Turkiye, defense ministry says

F-16 aircraft crashes in training flight in Turkiye, defense ministry says
  • Videos on local ‌media showed a plume ⁠of black ⁠smoke coming from a field
Updated 12 August 2026 16:40
Reuters
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ISTANBUL: A military ​F-16 aircraft crashed on Wednesday during a ‌training ‌flight ​in ‌the northwestern ⁠Turkish ​province of ⁠Yalova, Turkiye’s defense ministry said, adding ⁠that ‌the pilot ‌had ​ejected ‌and ‌survived the crash.
Videos on local ‌media showed a plume ⁠of black ⁠smoke coming from a field.

Topics: Turkiye F-16 fighter jets

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