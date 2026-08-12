ISTANBUL: A military F-16 aircraft crashed on Wednesday during a training flight in the northwestern Turkish province of Yalova, Turkiye’s defense ministry said, adding that the pilot had ejected and survived the crash.
Videos on local media showed a plume of black smoke coming from a field.
F-16 aircraft crashes in training flight in Turkiye, defense ministry says
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Updated 12 August 2026 16:40
F-16 aircraft crashes in training flight in Turkiye, defense ministry says
- Videos on local media showed a plume of black smoke coming from a field
ISTANBUL: A military F-16 aircraft crashed on Wednesday during a training flight in the northwestern Turkish province of Yalova, Turkiye’s defense ministry said, adding that the pilot had ejected and survived the crash.