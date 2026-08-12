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EU rejects Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Syrian Golan Heights

EU rejects Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Syrian Golan Heights
The EU spokesperson urged Israel to respect Syria’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. (AFP file)
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Updated 12 August 2026 18:17
Arab News
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EU rejects Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Syrian Golan Heights

EU rejects Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Syrian Golan Heights
  • EU urges Israel to respect Golan buffer zone and 1974 disengagement agreement
  • Statement follows Colombia’s recognition of Israel’s claim over the occupied territory
Updated 12 August 2026 18:17
Arab News
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LONDON: The EU said on Wednesday that it does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, reaffirming its support for Syria’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

“In line with international law and UN Security Council Resolutions 242 and 497, the EU does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan,” an EU spokesperson told Syria’s state news agency SANA.

The 27-nation bloc called on Israel to respect the demilitarized buffer zone and comply with the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Syria and Israel.

The spokesperson urged Israel to respect “Syria’s independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity within secure borders” and avoid actions that could undermine Security Council Resolutions 497 and 2799.

The remarks came as concerns persist over the security situation along the Syria-Israel frontier. After the fall of Syria’s longtime President Bashar Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, Israeli forces moved into the UN-monitored demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the time that the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria had “collapsed” following the rebel takeover of the country.

Since then, the Israeli military has conducted incursions and raids in southern Syria that media reports and rights groups say have displaced civilians and included arrests and demolitions.

The EU called on all parties to exercise restraint, prevent further violence and comply with international law, including international humanitarian law. It also said that it supported diplomatic efforts, including dialogue between Syria and Israel, to prevent a wider escalation.

The statement followed Colombia’s announcement on Aug. 10 that it had recognized Israel’s claim of sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, days after far-right President Abelardo de la Espriella took office.

Syria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt condemned the move the following day, saying Colombia’s declaration could not alter the Golan Heights’ status as occupied Syrian territory.

The countries accused Colombia of legitimizing Israel’s decades-long occupation and defying international law.

Syria said the Golan Heights remained “occupied Syrian territory and an inseparable part” of the country, adding that Colombia’s recognition could neither legitimize Israel’s occupation nor change the territory’s legal status.

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 497 in December 1981 after Israel imposed its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the Golan Heights. The resolution declared the move “null and void and without international legal effect” and demanded that Israel rescind it.

Resolution 2799, adopted in November 2025, reaffirmed the Security Council’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity.

Topics: Fall of Assad Golan Heights

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