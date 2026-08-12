Woman arrested for begging in Amman found carrying $46,600

AMMAN: Jordanian authorities arrested a woman for begging in downtown Amman after finding $46,600 in her possession, the Ministry of Social Development said on Wednesday.

The woman had previously been involved in what the ministry described as professional begging and regularly converted money she collected each day into foreign currency, according to Jordan’s Petra news agency.

Authorities did not disclose her nationality or say how long she had been collecting the money.

The woman was referred to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

The ministry used the case to urge the public not to give money directly to people begging on the streets, warning that some falsely claim to be ill or in severe financial need.

Instead, it encouraged people wishing to help those in need to donate through accredited charitable organizations.

The ministry also urged the public to report suspected cases of begging to authorities and said inspection teams were operating across the Kingdom.