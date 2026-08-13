Iraq PM aiming for legislation that limits possession of weapons to the state

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi stressed that October 1 will be a new chapter for the state after the withdrawal of all foreign military forces from the country.

By then, it would have achieved national sovereingty over its territories as it continues to build its military and security capabilities to allow it to protect its security and stability by itself, he added.

September 30 is the deadline for both the withdrawal of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition forces from Iraq and pro-Iran armed factions to lay down their weapons.

The PM made his remarks during a meeting with Commander of the US Central Command Brad Cooper in Baghdad.

Al-Zaidi underscored the deadline for the troop withdrawal, adding that imposing state monopoly over weapons “according to the law, protects everyone and bolsters the authority and sovereignty of the state.”

“It is a condition for Iraq to move to a new phase of development,” he stressed.

The PM said he was aiming for a draft-law on limiting the possession of weapons to the state.

Sources said that this may lead to a potential confrontation with the armed factions that refuse to lay down their weapons.

Meeting with members of the parliamentary security and defense committee, al-Zaidi said that the “greatest threat to the state” was the possession of weapons outside state control because it undermines the rule of law and state institutions.

He called for preparing the draft-law, stressing the need to “bolster the standing of the state and its sovereignty and institutions.”

Legal expert Ali al-Tamimi told Asharq Al-Awsat that the Iraqi constitution stipulates that military and security forces should be under the command of civilian authority. It bars the formation of militias outside state frameworks.

He noted that the law that established the Popular Mobilization Forces in 2016 says that they are a state formation, but it demands that its members quit any parties they are members of.

The greatest challenge with the state imposing state monopoly over arms is “defining the concept of weapons.” He explained that the armed factions believe their weapons are part of a “resistance” and in line with the PMF law.

The state, on the other hand, views these weapons as outside its authority and they need to come under its control, he added.