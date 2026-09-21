DUBAI: Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum died on Monday morning, Dubai Media Office said in a statement on X.

"The Court has declared a ten-day period of official mourning in Dubai, during which flags will be flown at half-mast, effective today, Monday," it read.

The Court of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourns the passing of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum this morning, Monday. The Court has declared a ten-day period of official mourning… pic.twitter.com/lJxaYxM7BX — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 21, 2026

Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to X to pay tribute to his brother.

"May God have mercy on you, my brother... You have settled with a generous and great Lord... You are absent from our eyes but not from our prayers and hearts, Ahmed," he said.