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Judge postpones hearing over whether Tate brothers should stay in custody as they fight extradition

Judge postpones hearing over whether Tate brothers should stay in custody as they fight extradition
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive before US President Donald Trump to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Miami, US, Apr. 11, 2026. (Reuters/File)
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Updated 13 August 2026 16:59
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Judge postpones hearing over whether Tate brothers should stay in custody as they fight extradition

Judge postpones hearing over whether Tate brothers should stay in custody as they fight extradition
  • Louis granted a defense request to move the hearing to Aug. 27
  • Lawyers for the Tates said they needed more time to respond to prosecutors’ arguments
Updated 13 August 2026 16:59
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MIAMI: A federal judge in Miami has postponed a hearing over whether social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate should remain in custody as they fight extradition to the United Kingdom, where the brothers are accused of rape and sex trafficking.
US Magistrate Lauren Louis had been scheduled to hear arguments from both sides on Thursday before determining if the brothers, who have repeatedly denied wrongdoing, should stay in jail or be released during what could be a monthslong extradition process.
Louis granted a defense request to move the hearing to Aug. 27. Lawyers for the Tates said they needed more time to respond to prosecutors’ arguments.
The Tates have remained in a federal detention center in Miami since making a brief court appearance two days after their July 18 arrest. Their attorneys have argued the Tates’ high profile makes it nearly impossible for them to flee and that they regularly post updates about their locations on social media.
The Tates have become some of the world’s most polarizing Internet personalities with their promotion of wealth, male dominance and misogyny through their social media empire. The new allegations are the latest in the Tates’ long-running international legal saga spanning the US, Britain and Romania.
According to the US Attorney’s Office filing, the Tates should be detained pending their extradition hearing because they cannot overcome the strong presumption against bail in international extradition cases.
The serious pending UK charges involving human trafficking and violent rapes and assaults against multiple victims, along with allegations in Romania that the Tates attempted to intimidate witnesses, present a clear public safety concern, prosecutors say.
While prosecutors call the brothers a flight risk, their attorneys said they have proved they are not by complying with all pretrial restrictions in Romania, where they are accused of luring women for sexual exploitation.
The UK has until mid-September to provide evidence to the State Department to support extradition, meaning the brothers could spend months in the Federal Detention Center in Miami before the proceedings are resolved, the defense motion says. No date has been set for an extradition hearing. They are being held in a special unit for their own protection.

Topics: US Andrew Tate Tristan Tate

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