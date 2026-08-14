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Aleppo hosts ‘summer for families’ festival

Aleppo hosts ‘summer for families’ festival
Festival at Aleppo’s Production Market offers children and families a mix of activities during the summer holiday. (SANA)
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Updated 14 August 2026 00:16
SANA
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Aleppo hosts ‘summer for families’ festival

Aleppo hosts ‘summer for families’ festival
  • Event features sections dedicated to science, culture, arts and entertainment
Updated 14 August 2026 00:16
SANA
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ALEPPO: The “Syria Summer for Families” festival opened at Aleppo’s Production Market, offering children and families a mix of cultural, educational and entertainment activities during the summer holiday.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Aleppo governorate and supervised by the Aleppo Directorate of Culture, the festival brings together a number of cultural and entertainment organizations.

The event features sections dedicated to science, culture, arts and entertainment, as well as a “Young Merchant” section and spaces run by several government institutions.

Organizers say the activities are designed to combine learning and recreation while providing families with a safe and engaging environment during the summer break.

Ali Haj Hamoud, deputy director of the Aleppo Directorate of Culture, told SANA that the festival aimed to provide children with a safe space for cultural, scientific, social and heritage activities while introducing them to Aleppo’s culture and heritage.

He said summer activities could play an important role in helping children make productive use of their free time and develop their talents.

The festival’s different sections allow children to explore a range of fields through activities combining education and entertainment, while encouraging greater participation in cultural and community events, Haj Hamoud said.

Visitors welcomed the festival and its focus on children, saying such cultural and recreational events gave families an opportunity to make better use of the summer holiday.

Suhail Muhnadar, one of the visitors, said that returning to the Production Market brought back memories of visiting the venue with his family as a child.

Bringing his own children to the same place years later, he said, allowed him to revisit those memories while enjoying a new generation of activities with his family.

Topics: Syria Aleppo Aleppo summer festival

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