Mohamed Salah scored a goal in Trabzonspor’s 2-0 victory over visiting Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig today, Monday.

Ozan Tufan gave the home side Trabzon the lead in the 21st minute with a direct shot from inside the penalty area after following up on a rebound.

Salah scored the goal to secure the win with a low shot from inside the penalty area after a counter-attack in the 72nd minute.

The former Liverpool winger moved to the top of the league’s scoring chart with eight goals. Trabzon raised its tally to 16 points in fourth place, one position and one point ahead of Besiktas. Galatasaray leads the standings with 19 points after eight matches.