Brazil police target former Rio governor Castro in new investigation 

RIO DE ‌JANEIRO: Brazil’s ​federal police on Friday carried out search warrants targeting former ‌Rio ‌de Janeiro ​Governor ‌Claudio ⁠Castro, ​two sources familiar ⁠with the investigation told Reuters.

Castro’s lawyer said in ⁠a statement ‌to ‌Reuters ​that authorities ‌had ‌not searched his residence or any other ‌property linked to him.

Castro was targeted ⁠in ⁠another investigation into suspected tax evasion in May.