RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s federal police on Friday carried out search warrants targeting former Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro, two sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters.
Castro’s lawyer said in a statement to Reuters that authorities had not searched his residence or any other property linked to him.
Castro was targeted in another investigation into suspected tax evasion in May.
Brazil police target former Rio governor Castro in new investigation
Short Url
https://arab.news/cr948
Updated 14 August 2026 19:21
Brazil police target former Rio governor Castro in new investigation
- Castro was targeted in another investigation into suspected tax evasion in May
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s federal police on Friday carried out search warrants targeting former Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro, two sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters.