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Brazil police target former Rio governor Castro in new investigation 

Brazil police target former Rio governor Castro in new investigation 
Brazil’s ​federal police on Friday carried out search warrants targeting former ‌Rio ‌de Janeiro ​Governor ‌Claudio ⁠Castro, ​two sources familiar ⁠with the investigation told Reuters. (X/@sputnik_brasil)
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Updated 14 August 2026 19:21
Reuters
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Brazil police target former Rio governor Castro in new investigation 

Brazil police target former Rio governor Castro in new investigation 
  • Castro was targeted ⁠in ⁠another investigation into suspected tax evasion in May
Updated 14 August 2026 19:21
Reuters
Follow

RIO DE ‌JANEIRO: Brazil’s ​federal police on Friday carried out search warrants targeting former ‌Rio ‌de Janeiro ​Governor ‌Claudio ⁠Castro, ​two sources familiar ⁠with the investigation told Reuters.
Castro’s lawyer said in ⁠a statement ‌to ‌Reuters ​that authorities ‌had ‌not searched his residence or any other ‌property linked to him.
Castro was targeted ⁠in ⁠another investigation into suspected tax evasion in May.

Topics: Brazil Claudio ⁠Castro

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