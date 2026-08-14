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Zelensky spoke with Egypt’s El-Sisi about food security threat from Russian strikes

Zelensky spoke with Egypt’s El-Sisi about food security threat from Russian strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he had discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the threat to food supplies caused by Russian strikes on cargo vessels in the Black Sea. (Wikipedia/File)
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Updated 14 August 2026 22:24
Reuters
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Zelensky spoke with Egypt’s El-Sisi about food security threat from Russian strikes

Zelensky spoke with Egypt’s El-Sisi about food security threat from Russian strikes
  • “Ukraine ‌is one ‌of the ‌largest food ⁠suppliers to Egypt,” ‌Zelensky said
  • “These supplies are now under ⁠serious threat because of Russia’s ‌war”
Updated 14 August 2026 22:24
Reuters
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KYIV: ‌Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he had discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the threat to food supplies caused by Russian strikes on cargo vessels in the Black Sea.
“Ukraine ‌is one ‌of the ‌largest food ⁠suppliers to Egypt ⁠and to a significant number of other countries in Africa and the Middle East. These supplies are now under ⁠serious threat because of Russia’s ‌war,” ‌Zelensky said on X.
“We ‌are already seeing a ‌significant reduction in supplies, and this could have very unpleasant consequences due to rising prices ‌and shortages,” Zelensky said, adding that the ⁠two counties ⁠had agreed to work on solutions.
Russia’s recent attacks on vessels bound for loading in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and on port infrastructure have de facto blocked the main export route for Ukrainian grain to international markets.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Egypt's president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

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