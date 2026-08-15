Can Jared Kushner revive Trump’s stalled Gaza peace plan?

LONDON: It is almost 11 months since US President Donald Trump, standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Sept. 29, 2025, unveiled his 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

It was, said the president, a “big day, a beautiful day, potentially one of the greatest days ever in civilization.” Hamas would disarm, Israel would withdraw, and President Trump’s Board of Peace could get to work.

Large quantities of aid would flow into Gaza, work would begin on restoring vital infrastructure, from water, electricity and sewage works to hospitals, roads and bakeries, and an apolitical “technocratic” Palestinian committee would be appointed to manage the day-to-day running of Gaza and its public services.







Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC, after their meeting to discuss the latest US-backed plans to end the war in Gaza. (AFP)



Almost a year later, none of that has happened.

Now, President Trump’s son-in-law and US Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner is poised to lead a high-level team to the region in an apparent attempt to re-energize a process that has become bogged down in disagreements.

“It’s going to be a flawed plan to begin with,” Yossi Mekelberg, a senior consulting fellow at the MENA Programme at Chatham House, told Arab News.

“If there is the political will, if there is determination, first of all by the sides but also by the mediators, then it is good enough, something that can work. And you fix it along the way, you make changes.

At the time, sources within the board suggested that several Arab countries had objected to Blair’s appointment to the role because of his association with the unpopular US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The founding nation members of the board include Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but not Iraq.

“But I think you see how the agenda shifted, and then you move from one international relations issue to another.







During the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace on February 19, 2026 in Washington, DC, Gaza Executive Board was assembled to raise money for the rebuilding and stabilization of Gaza. (AFP file)



“The conversations keep changing, while we know we have both sides there whose commitment to these agreements is, at best, limited, because both are fighting on the political echelons for relevance.”

In addition to Israel, Kushner is expected to visit mediators in Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye. He will be accompanied by Nickolay Mladenov, the head of the Trump-appointed Gaza Board of Peace, and Tony Blair, the former UK prime minister.

Blair, who was recruited by President Trump in January as a member of the Board of Peace, was bypassed for the role of high representative for Gaza in favor of Bulgarian diplomat Mladenov, a former UN envoy to Iraq.







Former UK prime minister Tony Blair (R) listens as Romania President Nicușor Dan speaks during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace on February 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP)



Now, however, insiders say that although Kushner is a highly effective negotiator who has developed excellent relations with many leaders and governments in the region, his mission is expected to benefit from Blair’s diplomatic credentials and contacts throughout the Arab world.

“Kushner as such doesn’t have leverage, but the US has leverage,” Mekelberg said. “If Israel knows that it’s President Trump behind it, and the reason that he is there, the US has enough tools to make it happen.

“Leverage is there because it’s not Kushner, it’s the US. And if Trump sends Kushner to send a very clear message that he wants it to happen, then I think there is something in it. If not, I think there will be more procrastination.”

Kushner’s bid to revive the peace process faces significant challenges. It was on Jan. 14 that US envoy Steve Witkoff announced that stage 2 of the peace plan had commenced.

But seven months on, the transitional Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supervised by the Board of Peace and headed by former Palestinian minister Ali Shaath, has not entered Gaza and remains on standby in Cairo.







Ali Shaath (C), head of the new Palestinian technocratic committee for administering the Gaza Strip, posing with members members during the inaugural meeting of 'National Committee for the Administration of Gaza' in Cairo, Egypt, on January 18, 2026. (AFP file photo)



Despite a ceasefire that came into force in October, Israeli strikes on Gaza have continued, killing hundreds of people, according to local health officials.

On July 30, the Board of Peace raised hopes that a breakthrough had been made, declaring that a “historic agreement” had been reached “for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.”

Since then, however, a stalemate has prevailed. Hamas refuses to discuss giving up any weapons until Israel withdraws from Gaza, and Israel says it will not withdraw until Hamas disarms.

Then, during a televised cabinet meeting last week, Netanyahu announced he was rejecting the peace plan outright.







Activists and Israeli soldiers aaccompany Palestinian landowners to their property, which is at risk of being confiscated by Israeli settlers, in Beit Sahur, south of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank on August 14, 2026.(AFP)



Perhaps with his right-wing coalition partners in mind ahead of elections in October, he added: “A Palestinian state will not arise in Gaza or in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank).”

This is the roadblock that Kushner and his team have been dispatched to clear.

It will likely require presenting Netanyahu with a solution that takes account of Israel’s internal politics, while at the same time reassuring Hamas that the peace deal is not about to be rewritten at their expense.

Tensions have been ramping up. On Wednesday, the day that news of Kushner’s visit emerged, was the third consecutive day that Israeli strikes had hit Gaza.







Palestinians gather around a burning vehicle following an Israeli air strike that hit the vehicle and killed a senior police official in Gaza City, August 13, 2026. Israel had stepped up its strikes in Gaza as news of Kushner’s visit emerged. (Reuters)



he delicacy of the situation is reflected in the cautiously crafted statements that have been coming out of the Board of Peace — not in the form of general press releases, but in remarks targeted at specific Israeli news media.

“In Israel, we will continue the constructive conversations that we are having on how to advance the president’s historic comprehensive 20-point peace plan,” an unnamed official was quoted as telling The Jerusalem Post.

The US and Israel agreed on the end state, he added, “a demilitarized Hamas” and “we will hear the concerns that have been raised and talk about next steps. What is critical is that we both agree on the desired outcome and are finding ways to accelerate progress.”







Mad Israeli settlers loot a Palestinian-owned home under still constructions during an organized march between the Palestinian villages of Sarra and Tell, southwest of the city of Nablus in the Israeli- occupied West Bank, on July 31, 2026. (AFP file photo)



There is also growing concern within the Board of Peace and the US government about the impact on the Gaza peace prospects of the activities of settlers in the West Bank, who have been acting with impunity and, frequently, the apparent support of security forces.

On Thursday, Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, unleashed an unprecedented attack on settlers who have been besieging Palestinian families, including an American citizen from Ohio, in the northern West Bank town of Qusra.







US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (C) and the Palestinian mayor of the village of Taybeh, Suleiman Khourieh (C-L), tour the 5th-century Church of St. George in the Palestinian Christian village of Taybeh, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on July 19, 2025. (AFP file photo)



On X, Huckabee accused the settlers of a “horrific act of terror” and said the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli police had intervened “at our request … to remove the Israeli terrorists doing this.”

Reuters reported that Washington had called on Netanyahu to publicly condemn the actions of the settlers.

This toughening stance on settlers contrasts starkly with Washington’s apparent unwillingness to intervene as Israel has reintroduced a land registration process, suspended since the late 1960s, designed to allow Palestinian land to be claimed by the state.

Huckabee’s uncharacteristically strong intervention, issued even as planning for Kushner’s mission was under way, sends the message that Washington remains committed to President Trump’s peace plan.

