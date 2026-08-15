Netflix, Righters House wrap Saudi screenwriting program

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s next generation of screenwriters has completed a feature film development program designed to strengthen emerging talent and support new voices across the Kingdom.

Netflix and Righters House have announced the completion of the “Write the Future: Feature Film Writers Lab” in Saudi Arabia, a three-region screenwriting program supporting underrepresented voices in developing market-ready projects.

The program brought professional-grade training directly to creative communities across Asir, Madinah and the Eastern Province, with the aim of strengthening talent pipelines and supporting emerging storytellers in Saudi Arabia.







Netflix and Righters House have announced the completion of the “Write the Future: Feature Film Writers Lab” in Saudi Arabia, a three-region screenwriting program supporting underrepresented voices in developing market-ready projects. (Supplied)



What began as an open call to emerging screenwriters in the Kingdom concluded with an investment in the country’s storytelling future, with 18 selected writers chosen from a competitive application pool.

Participants completed the program with an Arabic-language feature film development package comprising a logline, synopsis, treatment, pitch deck and recorded pitch.

Taking place across three phases, the program combined online masterclasses with in-person workshops, helping participants develop their creative and professional screenwriting skills.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the region’s most exciting creative markets, with a new generation of writers ready to tell its stories. Through Write the Future, we’re aiming to bridge the gap between emerging talent and the film industry, reflecting our long-term commitment to strengthening the Kingdom’s storytelling ecosystem,” said Pelin Mavili, Netflix’s director of global affairs for the Middle East, Africa and Turkiye.

Delivered in Arabic, the program covered the full spectrum of screenwriting craft, from story development and character architecture to narrative structure and the art of the pitch.

Rulan Hasan, co-founder of Righters House, said the program demonstrated the growth of participants as they developed both their creative confidence and understanding of story structure.







Participants completed the program with an Arabic-language feature film development package comprising a logline, synopsis, treatment, pitch deck and recorded pitch. (Supplied)



“In the course of Write the Future, we observed a profound evolution as emerging cinematic voices gained both structural clarity and creative confidence. This initiative served as a vital gateway for aspiring filmmakers throughout the Kingdom, providing the essential frameworks, mentorship and professional guidance required to advance their feature film concepts toward realization,” Hasan said.

“We were particularly struck by the authenticity and regional resonance of the narratives, stories that felt remarkably distinctive and grounded. It is an honor to celebrate the participants’ progress, and we extend our gratitude to Netflix for their partnership in this developmental journey.”

For the writers, the program marked a significant step in their filmmaking journeys.

Al-Hanof Al-Salamah, one of the participants from the Madinah Hub, said: “I entered the lab with an idea and left with a more developed film project, deeper knowledge, and an inspiring community of mentors and fellow writers.”

Meanwhile, Abdulelah Al-Zahrani, one of the participants from the Abha Hub, said: “The lab and its development workshops opened a new horizon in my writing, while discussions with mentors and fellow participants clearly strengthened my project.”