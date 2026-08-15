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Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says

Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says
Russian ‌troops have taken control of 19 settlements in southeastern Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions over their summer campaign, the Russian defense ministry said on Saturday. (X/@rshereme)
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Updated 15 August 2026 16:12
Reuters
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Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says

Summer campaign has led to capture of 19 settlements in southeast Ukraine, Russia says
  • The ministry said its forces had recently taken control ⁠of the settlement ‌of ‌Rybalskoye
  • Russian advances on the frontline have slowed this ‌year
Updated 15 August 2026 16:12
Reuters
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KYIV: Russian ‌troops have taken control of 19 settlements in southeastern Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions over their summer campaign, the Russian defense ministry said on Saturday.
In a statement, the ministry cited ‌a report ‌by Pyotr Bolgarev, ‌commander ⁠of the eastern ⁠group of forces. It did not name the settlements.
Separately, the ministry said its forces had recently taken control ⁠of the settlement ‌of ‌Rybalskoye in Zaporizhzhia region, news agency ‌Interfax reported.
Reuters could ‌not independently verify the battlefield reports.
Russian advances on the frontline have slowed this ‌year even as Moscow has intensified its ballistic ⁠strikes ⁠on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces had recaptured 745 square km (288 square miles) of Russian-held land this year across the southeastern front.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Dnipropetrovsk Zaporizhzhia

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