JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has developed a computational prototype as part of a research project that uses artificial intelligence to reduce uncertainty in mineral exploration across Saudi Arabia and deepen understanding of geological formations beneath the resource-rich Arabian Shield.

The project is led by professors George Turkiyyah and David Keyes, in collaboration with geophysical imaging experts at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

The project attracted the interest of Maaden, Saudi Arabia’s national mining company, leading to a follow-on 30-month research and development contract and a pathway for testing and deployment using actual Saudi geological data.

The initiative shows how academic research can advance through targeted funding and translational support toward practical applications addressing challenges of strategic importance to the Kingdom.

KAUST’s infrastructure helped researchers develop and derisk a proof-of-concept solution and turn it into a computational prototype ready for industry partners.

The project exemplifies KAUST’s mission to maximize the real-world impact of its scientific output by connecting innovations with industry needs and supporting research and development in areas of national priority.