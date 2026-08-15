Yemen military vows ‘tough response’ after Houthi missile attack on Mokha

ADEN: Yemen’s military on Saturday promised a “tough response” after the Iran-backed Houthi militia fired six ballistic missiles at the western port city of Mokha on Friday, killing eight people.

Armed forces spokesperson Col. Majed Al-Nazili said the military would not allow the Houthis to turn civilian facilities or Yemeni interests into targets.

“The targeting of Mokha Port with six ballistic missiles on Friday evening will not go unpunished and will be met with a deterrent and tough response commensurate with the scale of the threat and the crimes committed,” Al-Nazili said.

He added that the armed forces would continue working to protect Yemenis, the country’s resources, territorial waters and vital interests, while confronting what he described as the Houthi threat in “a way that safeguards Yemen’s security and sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.”

The Iran-backed group has recently stepped up attacks on Yemeni government targets, including military and civilian facilities, as well as on shipping around the Bab El-Mandeb strait.