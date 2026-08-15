You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen military vows ‘tough response’ after Houthi missile attack on Mokha
War in Iran
War in Iran

Yemen military vows ‘tough response’ after Houthi missile attack on Mokha

Armed forces spokesperson Col. Majed Al-Nazili said the military would not allow the Houthis to turn civilian facilities or Yemeni interests into targets. (Screenshot)
Armed forces spokesperson Col. Majed Al-Nazili said the military would not allow the Houthis to turn civilian facilities or Yemeni interests into targets. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9yke8

Updated 15 August 2026 17:51
Arab News
Follow

Yemen military vows ‘tough response’ after Houthi missile attack on Mokha

Yemen military vows ‘tough response’ after Houthi missile attack on Mokha
  • Iran-backed Houthi militia fired six ballistic missiles at the western port city of Mokha on Friday, killing eight people
Updated 15 August 2026 17:51
Arab News
Follow

ADEN: Yemen’s military on Saturday promised a “tough response” after the Iran-backed Houthi militia fired six ballistic missiles at the western port city of Mokha on Friday, killing eight people.

Armed forces spokesperson Col. Majed Al-Nazili said the military would not allow the Houthis to turn civilian facilities or Yemeni interests into targets.

“The targeting of Mokha Port with six ballistic missiles on Friday evening will not go unpunished and will be met with a deterrent and tough response commensurate with the scale of the threat and the crimes committed,” Al-Nazili said.

He added that the armed forces would continue working to protect Yemenis, the country’s resources, territorial waters and vital interests, while confronting what he described as the Houthi threat in “a way that safeguards Yemen’s security and sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.”

The Iran-backed group has recently stepped up attacks on Yemeni government targets, including military and civilian facilities, as well as on shipping around the Bab El-Mandeb strait.

Topics: War in Iran Yemen Houthis

Related

Yemen government says Houthi missiles kill at least four civilians in port city
Middle East

Yemen government says Houthi missiles kill at least four civilians in port city

Yemen leader urges Houthis to disarm amid renewed military escalation
Middle East

Yemen leader urges Houthis to disarm amid renewed military escalation

Latest updates

Exhausted health workers in Congo struggle to keep up as Ebola outpaces contact tracing

Exhausted health workers in Congo struggle to keep up as Ebola outpaces contact tracing

Yemen military vows ‘tough response’ after Houthi missile attack on Mokha

Yemen military vows ‘tough response’ after Houthi missile attack on Mokha

Hezbollah says Israeli attacks will be met with ‘appropriate’ response

Hezbollah says Israeli attacks will be met with ‘appropriate’ response

Ukraine attacks Russia’s Samara industrial site as Kyiv ramps up long-range strikes

Ukraine attacks Russia’s Samara industrial site as Kyiv ramps up long-range strikes

Sicily’s Catania airport restarts flights after Etna alert downgrade

Sicily’s Catania airport restarts flights after Etna alert downgrade

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.