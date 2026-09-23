Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam praised the deep-rooted history, strong fraternal ties, growing cooperation, and shared destiny that characterize Bahraini-Saudi relations, fostered by the leadership of both countries.

Marking Saudi National Day, Al-Musallam said the Council of Representatives is committed to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with the Saudi Shura Council and to continuous coordination in regional and international parliamentary forums, in the interests of both countries and in support of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), SPA reported.

He praised the comprehensive development Saudi Arabia is achieving across all sectors under Saudi Vision 2030, saying the Kingdom has become a global model for growth, economic transformation, youth empowerment, investment in human capital, and major future projects that benefit all of humanity.

Al-Musallam added that he takes great pride in Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in championing Gulf, Arab, Islamic, international, and humanitarian causes. He said the Kingdom has been and will remain the main pillar of regional security and stability, a voice of reason and wisdom in international forums, and a leader in relief and humanitarian work around the world.