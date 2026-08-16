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Lani Pallister stuns Katie Ledecky with her first international 800 free loss at Pan Pacs

Lani Pallister stuns Katie Ledecky with her first international 800 free loss at Pan Pacs
Ledecky took silver in 8:07.26. She is the four-time Olympic champion in her signature event. (AFP)
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Updated 16 August 2026 07:32
AP
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Lani Pallister stuns Katie Ledecky with her first international 800 free loss at Pan Pacs

Lani Pallister stuns Katie Ledecky with her first international 800 free loss at Pan Pacs
  • Lani Pallister of Australia has stunned Katie Ledecky with her first international 800-meter freestyle loss at the Pan Pacific Championships
  • Ledecky took silver in 8:07.26. She is the four-time Olympic champion in her signature event
Updated 16 August 2026 07:32
AP
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IRVINE: Lani Pallister of Australia stunned Katie Ledecky with her first international loss in the 800-meter freestyle at the Pan Pacific Championships on Saturday night.
Pallister was under world-record pace for much of the race and touched in 8 minutes, 6.10 seconds to erase Ledecky’s championship record from 2018.
Ledecky took silver in 8:07.26. She is the four-time Olympic champion in her signature event. The American’s lone previous defeat in an 800 free final since 2010 came in a small domestic meet in February 2024 against Summer McIntosh of Canada.
“Katie’s such a dominant force,” a breathless Pallister said.

Topics: swimming

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