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Hamas delegation, Egypt spy chief hold talks on Gaza plan

Hamas delegation, Egypt spy chief hold talks on Gaza plan
Egypt’s intelligence head Hassan Rashad (2nd R) pictured, met with a Hamas delegation on Sunday. (FILE/AFP)
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Updated 16 August 2026 14:51
AFP
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Hamas delegation, Egypt spy chief hold talks on Gaza plan

Hamas delegation, Egypt spy chief hold talks on Gaza plan
  • The Middle East News Agency said the delegation led by Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya “reaffirmed commitment to completing US President Donald Trump’s plan”
Updated 16 August 2026 14:51
AFP
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Cairo: A Hamas delegation met Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad on Sunday to discuss ways to advance the implementation of a post-war plan for Gaza, Egypt’s state news agency reported.
The Middle East News Agency said the delegation led by Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya “reaffirmed commitment to completing US President Donald Trump’s plan.”
Hamas had said in late July that it was ready to hand over its weapons to a nascent technical committee set to govern Gaza, as part of a 15-point plan announced by Trump’s Board of Peace.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the plan, vowing there would be no withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza until the full disarmament of Hamas.
The delegation arrived in Egypt on Saturday evening, ahead of a visit by Trump’s envoy Jared Kushner to the region.
A Hamas official had told AFP the talks in the Mediterranean city of El-Alamein would cover “the latest developments in the negotiations and the efforts being made to compel Israel to abide by the agreement, which includes the 15-point roadmap, and to begin its implementation.”
“The delegation will brief Egyptian officials on Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, and Hayya will emphasize the movement’s commitment and readiness to implement the agreement as soon as Israel announces its commitment to it.”
Another Hamas source told AFP that a meeting was being arranged between the Hamas negotiating delegation, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov and US officials during Kushner’s visit to Egypt this week, to discuss obstacles related to the agreement.
The source added that contacts were underway with Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish mediators “to compel Israel to abide by the agreement.”
Kushner is scheduled to visit Israel and Egypt this coming week in a bid to bridge the gaps in the Gaza plan rejected by Netanyahu.

Topics: War on Gaza

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