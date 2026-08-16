Israeli settler boys filmed harassing Palestinian family in West Bank village: rights advocate

LONDON: Israeli settler children were filmed on Saturday night harassing a Palestinian family outside their home in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, according to a Palestinian human rights advocate.

Ihab Hassan posted two videos on X that he said showed a group of settler children repeatedly targeting the Abu Awwad family in the village, located in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate.

“Israeli settlers keep sending their children to harass and attack the Abu Awwad family in the village of Turmus Ayya in the West Bank, in an attempt to intimidate them and pressure them into leaving their home,” Hassan wrote on X.

Israeli settlers keep sending their children to harass and attack the Abu Awwad family in the village of Turmus Ayya in the West Bank, in an attempt to intimidate them and pressure them into leaving their home. pic.twitter.com/2O2vXE8bnJ — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) August 15, 2026

The Times of Israel also shared two videos of the boys and reported that similar harassment occurs almost daily. It said those responsible seek to pressure Palestinians to leave additional parts of the West Bank.

There were no reports of arrests, the Israeli news outlet said.

The incident comes amid a broader rise in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel began its military campaign in Gaza after a Hamas-led attack on Israel.

In a July report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said fatalities connected to settler attacks in 2026 had already exceeded the total for all of 2025. As of July 20, 18 Palestinians had been killed in such attacks, compared with 17 throughout 2025.

Israeli settlers keep sending their children to harass and attack the Abu Awwad family in the village of Turmus Ayya, in an attempt to intimidate them and pressure them into leaving their home. pic.twitter.com/OyKWpDvZfc — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) August 16, 2026

More than 3,000 Israeli settler attacks causing Palestinian casualties or property damage were recorded in the West Bank between January 2025 and June 2026, according to the UN agency.

In a July 31 report, it said eight Palestinians, including a child, were killed in settler attacks in Nablus, Jenin, and East Jerusalem. July and March were the deadliest months for Palestinians in such incidents since October 2023, the agency said.