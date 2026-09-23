DUBAI: US-Dutch-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid opened Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday, a star-studded evening of runway and performance in the city’s historic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade.

Hadid opened Vogue World, the magazine’s annual fashion spectacle, which this year highlighted Italian craftsmanship and human creativity in the age of artificial intelligence.

Hadid opened Vogue World, the magazine’s annual fashion spectacle, which this year highlighted Italian craftsmanship and human creativity in the age of artificial intelligence. (Getty Images)

She walked in a Renaissance-inspired Valentino Haute Couture gown made up of diamond-shaped patchwork panels in florals, stripes, chevrons and metallic gold. The look featured a voluminous skirt, oversized bell sleeves, a high ruffled ivory collar and cream lace cuffs.

For her second appearance, Hadid changed into a long-sleeved white sequined column dress, paired with glittering silver pumps.

Hadid changed into a long-sleeved white sequined column dress, paired with glittering silver pumps. (Getty Images)

American stars Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B and Colombian singer J Balvin also walked, alongside Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, Russian model Irina Shayk and Danish supermodel Helena Christensen.

American actors Dakota Johnson and Jason Momoa and Italian actress Monica Bellucci were among the guests, as were Italian designers Donatella Versace, Miuccia Prada, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

American singer Alicia Keys closed the night under the Galleria’s glass dome, while Italian ballet star Roberto Bolle performed with dancers from La Scala’s academy.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Sept. 28, with 54 physical shows and 88 presentations on the calendar. Prada opened the runway schedule on Tuesday afternoon, the first time the house has opened the week.

Max Mara, Marni and Emporio Armani show on Thursday, while Friday brings Gucci, where Georgian designer Demna presents his second collection for the house, as well as Moschino, which unveils the first collection by new creative directors Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo.

Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta follow on Saturday, and Giorgio Armani closes the physical shows on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Hadid opened Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, wearing loose red pants and a tan suit jacket with a navy bucket hat.

The show ran on the first official day of New York Fashion Week and marked the American designer’s return to the official schedule. Hadid has worked with the label since 2016, co-designing four Gigi x Tommy capsule collections.