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Five Arab countries condemn Israel’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza plan

Five Arab countries condemn Israel’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza plan
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a tent, according to medics, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 16, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 16 August 2026 19:19
Reuters
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Five Arab countries condemn Israel’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza plan

Five Arab countries condemn Israel’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza plan
  • Egypt, ‌Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE condemn Israel's rejection of US-backed Gaza plan
Updated 16 August 2026 19:19
Reuters
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CAIRO: Five Arab ​countries, together with Turkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia, on ‌Sunday ‌condemned ​Israel’s rejection ‌of ⁠US ​President Donald ⁠Trump’s plan for Gaza.
In a ⁠joint statement, ‌the countries, including Egypt, ‌Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, said ‌the rejection threatened Trump’s intensified efforts ⁠to ⁠end war in Gaza.

Topics: War in Gaza

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