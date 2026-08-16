Five Arab countries condemn Israel’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza plan

CAIRO: Five Arab ​countries, together with Turkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia, on ‌Sunday ‌condemned ​Israel’s rejection ‌of ⁠US ​President Donald ⁠Trump’s plan for Gaza.

In a ⁠joint statement, ‌the countries, including Egypt, ‌Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, said ‌the rejection threatened Trump’s intensified efforts ⁠to ⁠end war in Gaza.