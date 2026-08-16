CAIRO: Five Arab countries, together with Turkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia, on Sunday condemned Israel’s rejection of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.
In a joint statement, the countries, including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, said the rejection threatened Trump’s intensified efforts to end war in Gaza.
Five Arab countries condemn Israel’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza plan
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Updated 16 August 2026 19:19
Five Arab countries condemn Israel’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza plan
- Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE condemn Israel's rejection of US-backed Gaza plan
CAIRO: Five Arab countries, together with Turkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia, on Sunday condemned Israel’s rejection of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.