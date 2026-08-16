Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘This is probably my last year’

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo is inching closer ‌to retirement.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave ​a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo, 41, told Vogue in an interview published on Sunday.

Ronaldo, whose Al-Nassr contract runs until June 2027, previously has stopped short of giving a timeline of when he’d be ready to call it ‌a career.

Ronaldo ‌announced his retirement from ​World ‌Cup ⁠play ​but did ⁠not close the door on making future appearances for the national team. He is Portugal’s all- time leader in caps (233) and goals (146) and in 2026 joined Argentina’s Lionel Messi as the only men ⁠to appear in six World ‌Cups.

Ronaldo scored three ‌goals in the 2026 ​World Cup but ‌was the subject of criticism from disappointed ‌fans.

“I have my future all mapped out,” Ronaldo told Vogue. “I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you ‌just one thing is hard.

“Because football could leave a big ⁠hole, ⁠you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned — what we’ve earned.

“Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

A five-time Ballon d’Or ​winner, Ronaldo ​started his career at Sporting CP before competing with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.