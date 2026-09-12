MADRID: Kylian Mbappe struck twice to help Real Madrid smash Rayo Vallecano 4-1 on Saturday to pull level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Jose Mourinho’s side got back to winning ways after a defeat by Real Betis in their previous top-flight outing, with a convincing victory against neighbours Rayo.

Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras were also on target for Real Madrid, while Sergio Camello pulled one back for the visitors early in the second half.

Champions Barcelona visit Levante on Sunday looking to extend their 100 percent start to the campaign and restore their lead on Madrid.

Mourinho’s side took a commanding three-goal lead against Rayo by half-time.

“(It was) fundamental to win, above all after losing the last game in La Liga,” Mourinho told Real Madrid TV.

“We killed the game in the first half -- that’s not easy, working like we did after the Champions League game, not just physically, but mentally.”

Los Blancos took the lead from the penalty spot in the 14th minute after Florian Lejeune clumsily felled Carreras. Mbappe sent Rayo goalkeeper Emil Audero the wrong way.

The French forward helped create the second, after Lejeune gave the ball away under pressure from Vinicius Junior. Carreras exchanged passes with Mbappe and drilled home.

Handed a first start for Madrid, the club’s record signing Yan Diomande cut inside from the right flank with a rapid dribble that left Rayo’s defence scrambling but lashed his shot high and wide.

Bellingham notched Madrid’s third goal and his third of the season after Vinicius charged down the left and cut the ball back for the England international, who has started the season in top form.

Mourinho defended Vinicius in midweek after some Madrid supporters whistled him in the Champions League win over Inter Milan.

Mbappe powered a strike from distance against the post as Madrid sought a fourth, while Pedro Diaz forced a rare save from Thibaut Courtois at the other end, the Belgian with a strong hand to push away his effort.

Diaz hit the post early in the second half as Rayo tried to find a foothold at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Golden ambitions

Mbappe, who stated his case for why he should win the Ballon d’Or this week, almost added a second with a low drive.

Rayo pulled one back in the 51st minute when Vinicius gave the ball away to Camello under pressure and the forward poked past Courtois.

It was the Spanish forward’s sixth goal of the campaign, making him joint-top scorer with Barcelona’s Raphinha and Mbappe.

Benat San Jose’s side, 15th, had further chances to score but Courtois pushed out Giorgi Tsitaishvili’s drive and an effort from Lejeune.

Mourinho brought on Turkish midfielder Arda Guler to help regain some control.

“Arda is very good, he’s got a lot of quality, he influences the team’s play in a good way and today he made a difference in terms of the stability of the game,” said Mourinho.

Guler helped create Madrid’s fourth for Mbappe in stoppage time, lethally finished low and across goal.

It was Mbappe’s seventh goal of the season across all competitions.

“Conceding the (early) penalty was a blow, then we had another mistake when bringing the ball out,” said Rayo coach San Jose.

“I think we could have scored in the first half too, but it’s true that they were better...

“We have to congratulate Madrid, but I’m proud of the players because the second half was much better.”

On Tuesday Real Madrid travel to face Elche, while Rayo Vallecano host Espanyol.

Earlier on Saturday, Racing Santander defeated third-place Alaves 2-1, while Espanyol won 2-0 at Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao drew 1-1 at home against Elche.