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Trump says US scaling back military drills with South Korea

People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP)
People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP)
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Updated 17 August 2026 00:34
AFP
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Trump says US scaling back military drills with South Korea

Trump says US scaling back military drills with South Korea
  • Trump said he had ordered his secretary of defense to “substantially reduce” the exercises with South Korea
Updated 17 August 2026 00:34
AFP
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WASHINGTON: ​US President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” about US participation in joint military exercises with close ally South Korea and is scaling back the drills aimed at deterring North Korea that start Monday.
“These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful,” Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform, also mentioning his “very good relationship” with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
He said he had ordered his secretary of defense to “substantially reduce” the exercises with South Korea.

 

Topics: US-South Korea military exercises

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