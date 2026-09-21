Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump will meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday in New York, where both leaders are taking part in the United Nations General Assembly, according to the White House.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:35 pm (2135 GMT), according to Trump’s schedule published on Sunday evening.

Macron will travel to New York from Saint Pierre and Miquelon, a small French territory off Canada’s Atlantic coast, where he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The French president also plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the general assembly.