EU plans most far-reaching sanctions package against Russia in autumn, foreign chief says

FRANKFURT, Germany: ‌The EU intends to significantly expand sanctions against Russia ​in the coming months, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told a German newspaper.

“EU sanctions have already cost Russia dearly, depriving Russia’s war ‌machine of ‌over €1 ​trillion ($1.16 ‌trillion) ⁠and for ​autumn I am ⁠putting forward the most far-reaching sanctions listings since the start of the war,” she told German daily newspaper ⁠Die Welt.

“Once adopted, ‌they ‌would immediately raise ​the total ‌number of sanctioned Russian ‌entities by a third. The pressure must keep growing until Moscow ends its war.”

Kallas ‌did not elaborate further on timing or ⁠details ⁠of the new sanctions package.

The EU in July approved its most recent sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine, imposing curbs on the country’s banking sector and ​cryptocurrency ​networks.