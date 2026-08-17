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Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU plans most far-reaching sanctions package against Russia in autumn, foreign chief says

EU plans most far-reaching sanctions package against Russia in autumn, foreign chief says
Ukrainian rescuers use a water hose as they work to extinguish a fire at the site of a Russian strike in Kyiv on August 16, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
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Updated 17 August 2026 03:42
AFP
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EU plans most far-reaching sanctions package against Russia in autumn, foreign chief says

EU plans most far-reaching sanctions package against Russia in autumn, foreign chief says
  • “The pressure must keep growing until Moscow ends its war,” says EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas
Updated 17 August 2026 03:42
AFP
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FRANKFURT, Germany: ‌The EU intends to significantly expand sanctions against Russia ​in the coming months, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told a German newspaper.
“EU sanctions have already cost Russia dearly, depriving Russia’s war ‌machine of ‌over €1 ​trillion ($1.16 ‌trillion) ⁠and for ​autumn I am ⁠putting forward the most far-reaching sanctions listings since the start of the war,” she told German daily newspaper ⁠Die Welt.
“Once adopted, ‌they ‌would immediately raise ​the total ‌number of sanctioned Russian ‌entities by a third. The pressure must keep growing until Moscow ends its war.”
Kallas ‌did not elaborate further on timing or ⁠details ⁠of the new sanctions package.
The EU in July approved its most recent sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine, imposing curbs on the country’s banking sector and ​cryptocurrency ​networks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict European Union

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