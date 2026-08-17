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Saudi’s Saud Abdulhamid claims second trophy with RC Lens after win over PSG

Saudi’s Saud Abdulhamid claims second trophy with RC Lens after win over PSG
Lens players celebrate with the championship trophy after winning the French Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain on Aug. 16, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 17 August 2026 09:22
Ali Khaled
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Saudi’s Saud Abdulhamid claims second trophy with RC Lens after win over PSG

Saudi’s Saud Abdulhamid claims second trophy with RC Lens after win over PSG
  • The International defender’s club defeated the European champions 1-0 in the French Super Cup final on Sunday night
Updated 17 August 2026 09:22
Ali Khaled
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DUBAI: RC Lens claimed the French Super Cup title on Sunday night with a 1-0 win over European champions Paris Saint-Germain, giving Saudi Arabia international defender Saud Abdulhamid his second trophy with the club following the Coupe De France triumph last season.

Florian Thauvin scored the winning goal for Lens in the 32nd minute, before teammate Kylian Antonio received a red card seven minutes later.

Lens managed to contain PSG — who themselves had Nuno Mendes sent off in the dying minutes of the match — throughout the second half to claim a famous win over the reigning, and two-time Champions League winners.

The left-back joined Lens on loan from Italian Serie A club Roma in the summer of 2025. The deal was made permanent the following summer after a successful first campaign which saw the French Cup final win.

Abdulhamid made his debut for Lens on Aug. 16, 2025, against Olympique Lyonnais and would go on to become the first Saudi to play, score and win a trophy in France.

His first goal for the club came in a 3-0 win over Metz in March of this year.

Topics: Saud Abdulhamid RC Lens

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