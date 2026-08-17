Team Falcons crowned EWC 2026 Rocket League Champions after dominant final win

PARIS: Team Falcons have been crowned Rocket League champions at the Esports World Cup 2026, delivering a dominant 4-0 victory over Spacestation Gaming in the Grand Final to claim the title for the first time.

The Saudi Arabian Club, represented by Samy “dralii” Hajji and brothers Yazeed Abdullah “Kiileerrz” Bakhashwin and Saleh Abdullah “Rw9” Bakhashwin, secured the trophy on Sunday after three years of competing at the EWC.

For dralii, he is the first three-time champion in EWC history, a testament to his skill and prowess as a Rocket League player. He is now one of the greatest league players of all time.

At one point, Team Falcons were down 1-2 in the quarterfinals against Twisted Minds, and trailed 2-5 in game four. But they rallied to force overtime, win the game, and then close out the series in two more games.

Following that comeback, Team Falcons looked unbeatable, and took down the reigning champions and dralii’s former roster, Karmine Corp, in dominant 4-0 fashion in the semifinals to earn their place in the Grand Final.

Team Falcons finished as they started, with fast, dominating plays, to close out each game almost perfectly. They then took four games in a row to close out the best-of-seven series with another sweep.

Team Falcons, who had previously missed out on qualifying for the Paris Major earlier in the year, chalked up their first-place finish to hard work.

Kiileerrz said: “Because I had confidence, these are basically soldiers. When we didn’t qualify for Paris, we practiced more and more, and it is through the hands of these soldiers that we came here.”

His teammate, dralii, said: “It means a lot to me, to have done such a thing in such a legendary tournament. Honestly, I couldn’t be happier about it, not just for myself but also for my teammates and Falcons. Words can’t explain how happy I am about this.”

Team Falcons’ Rw9 was named as the tournament MVP for his skill and poise. He averaged 0.78 goals, 0.83 assists, and 1.91 saves in every game.

“We thank our precious crowd and we will tell them that this is the least we can do for you, and that this is not going to be the end of our journey,” said Rw9 after receiving the MVP award.

Team Falcons won $400,000 and 1,000 Club Championship points, which takes them to the top of the table with 4,400 points. AG AL are in second with 4,100 points.

Team Vitality and Natus Vincere are in striking distance just below them, so the Club Championship will be decided in week seven of the EWC.

Ahead of the grand finals was the match for third place between two European teams. Ninjas in Pyjamas eStar beat Paris Major winners Karmine Corp 2-0, earning $100,000 and 500 Club Championship points.