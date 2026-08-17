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Jordan’s King Abdullah II to visit China from August 18

Jordan’s King Abdullah II to visit China from August 18
During King Abdullah’s travel to China — his ninth since he took the throne in 1999 — he will also visit Shanghai and Shenzhen. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 17 August 2026 13:10
AFP
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Jordan’s King Abdullah II to visit China from August 18

Jordan’s King Abdullah II to visit China from August 18
  • The trip, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will take place from August 18 to 24
Updated 17 August 2026 13:10
AFP
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BEIJING: Jordan’s King Abdullah II will visit China from Tuesday for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing announced on Monday.
China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has presented itself as a neutral party in the Middle East conflict and has called for stability in the vital Strait of Hormuz.
The trip, at the invitation of Xi, will take place from August 18 to 24, Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The leaders will “exchange views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

 


“China is willing to work with Jordan to take this visit as an opportunity to jointly enhance political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation … and make positive contributions to regional peace, stability and development,” he added.
During reignited fighting last month, Iran attacked US military bases in Jordan, with Washington launching “powerful” strikes in retaliation.
During his visit to China — his ninth since he took the throne in 1999 — the Jordanian king will also visit Shanghai and Shenzhen.

 

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