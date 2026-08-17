Yemen risks return to ‘full-scale conflict’, warns UN rights chief

GENEVA: The UN rights chief voiced alarm Monday at the rising civilian toll of escalating hostilities in Yemen, urging restraint and an immediate de-escalation to avoid plunging the country back into a full-scale war.

“I urge all parties to halt immediately any actions that risk returning Yemen to full-scale conflict,” Volker Turk said in a statement, as renewed fighting between the Houthi rebels and the government undermined a 2022 truce.