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Seven migrants dead, 50 rescued off Libya: charity

Seven migrants dead, 50 rescued off Libya: charity
Two survivors are in critical condition after suffering suffocation, the charity says. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 17 August 2026 17:49
AFP
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Seven migrants dead, 50 rescued off Libya: charity

Seven migrants dead, 50 rescued off Libya: charity
  • Emergency says it rescued 50 people from double-deck wooden boat in international waters off Libya
  • Seven bodies were recovered during the operation
Updated 17 August 2026 17:49
AFP
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ROME: An Italian rescue charity said on Monday it pulled 50 people to safety from a double-deck wooden boat in international waters off Libya, and recovered seven bodies.
“There was nothing that could be done for seven of them. Two of them are in critical condition due to suffocation,” Emergency said in a statement.

Topics: Italy Libya

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