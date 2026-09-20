LONDON: Donald Trump said on Sunday he is in “deciding mode” on Iran and that “very big things” are coming.



The US president told Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst that Iran had “better behave” but said he could meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Trump said there the choices on the table for Iran included wiping them out, letting them rot economically, or making a deal, Yingst said.

The president said: “My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave.”

Pezeshkian is attending the UN General Assembly in New York this week and was asked about meeting his Iranian counterpart, replying he would "probably be open" to it.

The US and Iran are locked in a tense standoff nearly seven months after Washington and Israel launched attacks on Tehran.



Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Sunday that Tehran had conveyed to Washington through mediators its conditions for reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which it has attempted to blockade throughout the Middle East war, AFP reported.



US military officials said on Saturday that oil, gas and cargo shipments out of the Gulf through the strait had in the last two weeks reached their highest levels in six months.